Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 5,883 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $66,039,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.