Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New $17.79 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,786,000. General Mills makes up about 4.5% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

