Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in JD.com by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 33,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

