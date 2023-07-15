Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $888.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $792.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

