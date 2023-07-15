Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,067.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 357,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,543,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $366.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $371.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.85.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

