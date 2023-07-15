Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQV stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

