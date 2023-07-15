Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 6,426 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $150,424,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

