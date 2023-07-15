Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $754.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

