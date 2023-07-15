Ninety One North America Inc. Invests $3.61 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.