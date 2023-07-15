Ninety One North America Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $202,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

