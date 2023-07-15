Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 363,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.