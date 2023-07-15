Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 9,037 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.10% of NetEase worth $56,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.