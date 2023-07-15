NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 182.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,899,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

