NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 2,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

NI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

NI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NI by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NI by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.