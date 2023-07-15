NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 2,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
