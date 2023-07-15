Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -65.56% -21.91% -19.12% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.4% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nextdoor and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.76 million 5.68 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -8.72 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.61 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -13.13

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $3.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Summary

Vimeo beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.