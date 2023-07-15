NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NEXE Innovations Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
