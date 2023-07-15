New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,691 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AON worth $69,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.02. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.33 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

