New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,662 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $67,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Synopsys by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average is $382.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

