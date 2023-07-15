New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,704 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

