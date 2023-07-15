New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,054 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $57,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.