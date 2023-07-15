New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,564 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $48,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

