New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $77,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

NYSE FI opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

