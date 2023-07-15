New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $74,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $125.51 and a 1-year high of $205.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

