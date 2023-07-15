New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $55,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

