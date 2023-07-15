New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $48,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $477.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $482.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.63.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.