New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 2,238,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 2,206,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

