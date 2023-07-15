Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.