Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.42

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 343722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 17.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 45.94, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

