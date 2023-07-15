Neo Price Hits $9.31 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Neo has a market cap of $656.46 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.31 or 0.00030706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

