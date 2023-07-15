Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,892.86

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $578,418.25 and $12,892.86 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,861,244 coins and its circulating supply is 65,349,441 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
