Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.96

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.96 and traded as high as $55.18. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 31,266 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

