Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
