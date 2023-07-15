Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

