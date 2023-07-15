Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nabtesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.