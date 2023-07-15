MY Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 4.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 677,730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

