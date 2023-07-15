Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $168.24 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,850,675 coins and its circulating supply is 683,517,655 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

