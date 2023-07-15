Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,413 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 5.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Moody’s worth $111,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $353.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

