Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.