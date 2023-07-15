Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 11,975 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Howard Hughes Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
