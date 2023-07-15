Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

