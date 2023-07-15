Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SiTime worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,333,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,284 shares of company stock worth $2,177,378. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

