Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

