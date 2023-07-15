Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.