Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.40

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.40 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.75). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 217,313 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £262.17 million, a P/E ratio of -179.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.50.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently -129.87%.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

