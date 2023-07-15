Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.66) to GBX 1,355 ($17.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($16.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company has a market cap of £6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719 ($22.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,344.09.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

