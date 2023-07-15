Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lowered by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.