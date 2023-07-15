Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Up 611.4% in June

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 611.4% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.