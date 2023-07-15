Mizuho Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $170.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UHS. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE UHS opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

