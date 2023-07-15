Mizuho Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $94.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.