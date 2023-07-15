Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $11.33 on Friday, reaching $733.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $706.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.81. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $407.80 and a 52 week high of $818.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $28.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.73 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 84.05 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.