Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 475,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Minerva Surgical Trading Up 23.0 %

Shares of UTRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,547,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,155. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 66.54% and a negative return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.